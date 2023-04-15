GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99. GoDaddy has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in GoDaddy by 2,598.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 610,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

