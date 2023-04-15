Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Golar LNG Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after buying an additional 2,291,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,655,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,863,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630,818 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.