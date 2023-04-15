Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Down 60.8% in March

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,000 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

Gold Resource Price Performance

GORO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 507,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,770. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $97.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,521,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

