Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 9,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 31,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,219,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,522,000 after buying an additional 42,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE ACN opened at $279.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.87. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.32. The stock has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.