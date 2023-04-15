Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,771,000 after buying an additional 398,618 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE UPS opened at $192.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.78.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

