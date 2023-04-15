Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.28 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

