Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,736 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,587,000 after acquiring an additional 163,750 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 32,508,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,307,000 after acquiring an additional 947,671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,993,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,700,000 after acquiring an additional 317,458 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

