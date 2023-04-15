Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

Shares of TAXF opened at $50.52 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

