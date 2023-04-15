Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,946 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $125.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

