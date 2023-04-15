Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,226 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

GSLC opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $89.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

