Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,488 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 5.6 %

BA stock opened at $201.71 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.02.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

