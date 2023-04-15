Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Stephens

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stephens from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

GBX opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $938.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 76,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

