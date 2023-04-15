Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

GHL opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $137.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 636,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 557,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

