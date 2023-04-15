Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a growth of 280.5% from the March 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Greggs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.15) to GBX 3,200 ($39.63) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,020 ($37.40) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGGSF remained flat at $33.50 during midday trading on Friday. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

