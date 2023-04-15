Grin Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Grin has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $853,484.02 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,277.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00317745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00073041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00534605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00437841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

