Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Invests $229,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 89,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.32. 838,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

