Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. 2,931,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,021. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

