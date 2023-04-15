Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 1,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $57.48. 734,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,926. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.