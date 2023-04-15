Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 1,306 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Mplx were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 425,425 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,162,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 341,839 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,509,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,255,000 after purchasing an additional 307,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.91. 947,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

