GSK’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.96) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.05) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.70) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.42) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.48).

GSK Stock Performance

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,515 ($18.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,389.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,451.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,420.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.24).

GSK Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,596.33%.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.41), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($526,223.06). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.41), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($526,223.06). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.33) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,382.66). Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

