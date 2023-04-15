GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Shares Down 5%

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GUROF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GURU Organic Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GURU Organic Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.15 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
GURU Organic Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.
About GURU Organic Energy
GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GURU Organic Energy (GUROF)
