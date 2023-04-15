Handelsbanken Lowers Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Market Perform

Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $273.75.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. Getinge AB has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $793.05 million for the quarter.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

