Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Down 90.4% in March

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HSNGY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. 47,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,316. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Hang Seng Bank has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2349 per share. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Hang Seng Bank

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.