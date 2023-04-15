Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Down 90.4% in March

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance
Shares of HSNGY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. 47,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,316. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Hang Seng Bank has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.90.
Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2349 per share. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd.
About Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Seng Bank (HSNGY)
