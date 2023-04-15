Head to Head Analysis: Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) & B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Dundee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $915.47 million 0.88 -$159.83 million ($6.05) -4.62 Dundee $6.66 million 11.55 $13.16 million $0.08 11.28

Analyst Ratings

Dundee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B. Riley Financial. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dundee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for B. Riley Financial and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial -17.46% -21.39% -2.16% Dundee N/A 8.11% 5.81%

Risk and Volatility

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dundee beats B. Riley Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Wealth Management segment offers retail brokerage, investment management, and insurance, and tax preparation services. The Financial Consulting segment focuses on a variety of specialized advisory services spanning bankruptcy, restructuring, turnaround management, forensic accounting, crisis and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, real estate, and operations management. The Auction and Liquidation segment deals with retail liquidation services. The Communications segment is composed of a portfolio of companies acquired for attractive risk-adjusted investment return characteristics. The Consumer segment includes Targus and the Brands investment portfolio. The com

About Dundee

(Get Rating)

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.