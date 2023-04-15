Heather Bestwick Buys 4,875 Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO – Get Rating) insider Heather Bestwick bought 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £8,043.75 ($9,961.30).

EPE Special Opportunities Price Performance

LON ESO opened at GBX 165 ($2.04) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 5.86. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 252 ($3.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.94 million, a PE ratio of -116.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Get EPE Special Opportunities alerts:

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.