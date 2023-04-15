Heather Bestwick Buys 4,875 Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO – Get Rating) insider Heather Bestwick bought 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £8,043.75 ($9,961.30).
EPE Special Opportunities Price Performance
LON ESO opened at GBX 165 ($2.04) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 5.86. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 252 ($3.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.94 million, a PE ratio of -116.20 and a beta of 0.91.
EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile
