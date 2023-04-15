Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Shares Up 12.3%

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$41.30 and last traded at C$41.30. 700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hensoldt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Hensoldt alerts:

Hensoldt Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.30.

Hensoldt Company Profile

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hensoldt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hensoldt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.