Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE HGV opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Insider Activity

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after acquiring an additional 387,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

