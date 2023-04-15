Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $33,641,330. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

PANW stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.44. 3,777,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,507. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,719.76, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.15 and its 200 day moving average is $166.52.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

