Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.35. The company had a trading volume of 448,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LH. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

