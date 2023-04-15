Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes $45.64 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 314,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,636,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 14.6% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.