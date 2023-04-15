Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes $606,000 Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,512,000 after acquiring an additional 407,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,366,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,012,000 after acquiring an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after acquiring an additional 91,039 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,228,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,577,000 after acquiring an additional 402,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.84. 941,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.90%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

