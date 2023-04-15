holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $22.80 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $22.80 million and $118,836.83 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,104.24 or 0.06914748 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00063920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00040505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03834488 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $136,178.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

