Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

