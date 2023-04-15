Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $230,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

