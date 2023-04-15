Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $96,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 749,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 151,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

