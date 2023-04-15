Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 813 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

