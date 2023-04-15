ICON (ICX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $131.81 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $350.22 million and $131.81 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,340,460 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 954,313,037.1361661 with 954,312,873.8257623 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.37576291 USD and is up 9.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $315,818,531.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

