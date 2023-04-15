IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 93.1% in March

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the March 15th total of 1,941,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IGEN Networks Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 736,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,471. IGEN Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About IGEN Networks
