IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 93.1% in March

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the March 15th total of 1,941,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGEN Networks Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 736,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,471. IGEN Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive and fleet management industry. It works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver’s behavior. Its software services are marketed through automotive dealers, financial institutions, and government channels as distinct commercial and consumer brands that include Nimbo Tracking, CU Trak, Medallion GPS, and Family Shield.

