IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IGO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.
IGO Price Performance
IPGDF stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. IGO has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.
About IGO
IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.
