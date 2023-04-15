Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Lifted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 458,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $36,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Incyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 46,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.