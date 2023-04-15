Indie Asset Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. 935,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,730. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

