Indie Asset Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,303. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $276.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

