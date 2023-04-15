Indie Asset Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,435 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 251,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.07. 1,559,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

