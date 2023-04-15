Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 675 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

JPST traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

