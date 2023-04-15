IndiGG (INDI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $35,136.41 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.0580 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

