Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches Market Cap of $628.67 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $7.86 or 0.00025885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $628.67 million and $310.56 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

