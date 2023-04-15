Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.74. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 59,011,466 shares.

Inpixon Trading Up 31.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.

Institutional Trading of Inpixon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INPX. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Inpixon by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inpixon by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

