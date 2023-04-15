Insider Buying: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) CEO Acquires $101,480.00 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Dunseth Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 5,500 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $160,325.00.

VRDN stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

