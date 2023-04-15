Insider Buying: Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Director Acquires $20,474.00 in Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson bought 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $20,474.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 901,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XOS Trading Down 17.4 %

Shares of XOS stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07. Xos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

