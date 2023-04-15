Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Sells $65,325.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 483,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,628,994.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 21st, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $175,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $67,950.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $151,905.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $53,625.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 2.2 %

BWMN stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.16 million, a P/E ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.23 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,114,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,607,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 305.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.